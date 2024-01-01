Quriobot
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: quriobot.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Quriobot on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Quriobot is a new way of asking your customers questions to gain crucial insights in their preferences while increasing engagement. We do not only provide you with cutting-edge conversational user interfaces, we analyze your existing data and jointly establish your requirements and overviews of insights which need to be delivered. We make sure you collect data which can immediately be used in daily operations. Your customers will appreciate our branded experience compared to all existing online forms out there.
Categories:
Website: quriobot.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Quriobot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.