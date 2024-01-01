QuickCEP

QuickCEP

Website: quickcep.com

QuickCEP is an AI-powered conversational platform that helps businesses improve customer engagement and support. Key features include: * AI-powered chatbots that can handle up to 98% of customer support queries, increasing conversion rates by over 30%. * Product recommendation capabilities to suggest relevant products based on customer intent. * Automated learning of business documents and product manuals to provide accurate product information. * Support for order status tracking and returns/exchanges. * AI Email Copilot that can draft responses, learn email habits, and become more efficient over time. QuickCEP offers integrations with platforms like Shopify, and the chatbots are powered by technology like ChatGPT. The company provides a free trial and paid plans, positioning itself as a comprehensive business solution beyond just AI chatbots, including help desk, customer data, and marketing automation tools.
Categories:
Business
Chatbots Software

