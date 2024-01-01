Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Querlo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Querlo is a consulting and marketing technology firm that provides Customized Artificial Intelligence Solutions and data management. We are a team of technologists with offices in the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Querlo strategized, designed and launched 14000+ Conversational AI Solutions in collaboration with leading artificial intelligence providers, collecting over 5 million items of data for clients including HSBC, Tetra Pak, IBM, Pfizer and Forbes, to name a few. Querlo is a “Partner” that helps companies successfully migrate into the new Digital Era harnessing the power of technology and AI. Our solutions leverage conversational bots to drive engagement of internal and external stakeholders, facilitate B2B, B2E, B2C and B2G transactions, improve bottom-line performance, gather user data, and generate leads. We consult with our clients about the diverse applications of our AI technologies and how they may be specialized to fit their needs and marketing goals. The applications are endless, we have created bots for social media, websites, blogs, events, and apps. Use cases include but are not limited to: customer service, employee engagement, omni-channel marketing, knowledge exchange, event management, etc. Bots guarantee increased customer conversion and retention rate and provide useful customer insights. Querlo’s analytics dashboard organizes this data into comprehensible charts, so our clients can easily interpret it and market accordingly. To discover how Querlo can benefit your brand, please contact our teams in the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East at [email protected]

Website: querlo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Querlo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.