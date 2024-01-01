Top QuData Alternatives
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes w...
Shutterstock
shutterstock.com
Shutterstock is an American provider of stock photography, stock footage, stock music, and editing tools; it is headquartered in New York. Founded in 2003 by programmer and photographer Jon Oringer, Shutterstock maintains a library of around 200 million royalty-free stock photos, vector graphics, an...
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is the fastest and easiest automated machine learning software that enables anyone to build predictive AI models in minutes, without writing code. All you do is connect your historical data, click a couple of buttons and your predictive AI models will be ready to use in just a matter of...
InfraNodus
infranodus.com
Generate Ideas and Insight using AI and Network Thinking. InfraNodus combines text analysis, network visualization, and GPT-3 AI to help you study a discourse, enhance your reading, writing, and research workflows. Get a summary overview of any text from multiple import sources, reveal the main to...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data ma...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn is a Text Analysis platform that allows companies to create new value from text data. It provides a simple graphical interface where users can create customized text classification and extraction analysis by training machine learning models such as sentiment analysis, topic detection, ke...
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data. MindsDB trains, tests and then selects the most accurate state of the art AI models to apply to your data, giving you super accurate predictions and forecasting.
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is the only AI data platform specifically built for agencies to improve performance across the entire client engagement lifecycle — from pitch to campaign optimization to reporting. Book a meeting and try free for 2 weeks.
Fluidly
fluidly.com
Fluidly is fundamentally rethinking the way businesses plan and manage their finances, from cashflow to funding. So whether you’re a business looking for an effortless way to keep on top of your cash, or an accountant who wants to better serve their clients – we can help.
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s ...
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
DeepOpinion Studio is an intelligent process automation platform for text. Our no-code Studio enables enterprise teams to seamlessly automate text-based processes with world-class accuracy in hours. Teams use it to automate processes such as customer feedback analytics, routing & prioritizing custom...
Braincube
braincube.com
Braincube is a smart IIoT platform suite with business and expert apps designed for industry. Braincube’s platform and off-the-shelf apps empower manufacturers to find instant and long-term value from data streams and Big Data analytics. Its operating software provides immediate visibility into live...
Pecan
pecan.ai
Founded in 2018, Pecan is a predictive analytics platform that leverages its pioneering Predictive GenAI to remove barriers to AI adoption, making predictive modeling accessible to all data and business teams. Guided by generative AI, companies can obtain precise predictions across various business ...
InMoment
inmoment.com
Understand the voice of your customer. Get insight from qualitative feedback. Wootric CXInsight™ uses machine learning to auto-categorize and assignment sentiment to unstructured feedback from surveys, online reviews, social media, support tickets, employee feedback, and more. - Get ROI from qualita...
Parsedoc
parsedoc.com
Parsedoc is an automated document reading and processing solution, which transforms non-structured texts into structured data thanks to the use of OCR and AI. It will lessen the workload caused by managing invoices and other documents by data entry teams. This tool will receive, analyze and manage t...
Keatext
keatext.ai
Analyze feedback to create better people experiences. Keatext brings the voice of customer and employee into your day-to-day activities. Our platform is built for CX, marketing, and HR teams to understand large volumes of feedback -- think reviews, open-ended surveys, and contact center tickets. 1. ...
Dcipher Analytics
dcipheranalytics.com
Dcipher Analytics is the modern no-code, end-to-end SaaS-based knowledge automation and text analytics platform that makes text analytics available for the general domain expert. Organizations use it to get value from analyzing customer feedback, mine social media to understand consumer needs and pa...
Wonderflow
wonderflow.ai
Every day, millions of customers leave reviews on products that they like, love, hate, or wish they could change. From everyday, commonplace FMCG products to high end purchases, with multiple price points and dozens of variations within product ranges, accurate business intelligence can be complicat...
Text2data
text2data.com
Once analysis is finished, you will see the overall score for the document and input text with highlighted phrases. It is important to check for negations if you think some words should have different polarity
RavenPack
ravenpack.com
RavenPack is the leading big data analytics provider for financial services. Financial professionals rely on RavenPack for its speed and accuracy in analyzing large amounts of unstructured content.
NetMiner
netminer.com
NetMiner embed internal Python-based script engine which equipped with the automatic Script Generator for unskilled users. Then the users can operate NetMiner with existing GUI or programmable script language.
Labelf
labelf.ai
Labelf is a no code AI text classification tool that let's you train the latest and greatest AI models in an afternoon based on your own data. The most popular use case is to interpret, analyze and automate customer support workflows based on calls, mail or chats. This gives you an advantage to unde...
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
Vortexa
vortexa.com
State of the art energy analytics that paints a global picture of cargo flows. Identify energy market opportunities before the competition with Vortexa.
NWO.ai
nwo.ai
NWO.ai is a leading consumer intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises. Using its proprietary artificial intelligence technology, NWO.ai is able to anticipate major changes in micro-trends, before they occur, providing companies with the critical insig...
Enveyo
enveyo.com
Turn your shipping operations into a competitive advantage and maximize profit with Enveyo's logistics optimization software.
Prevedere
prevedere.com
Prevedere cloud-based business intelligence solutions deliver unprecedented forecast accuracy by harnessing the predictive power of global economic data.
Predelo
predelo.com
Get AI-powered forecasts and optimized decisions for your business on autopilot, integrated directly with the tools you already use.
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer is a powerful software tool for developing and deploying machine learning models. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows users to build, train, and evaluate neural networks without requiring extensive programming knowledge. With a wide range of features and algorithms, Neu...
Verteego
verteego.com
Verteego's AI analyzes your data in real-time and generates recommendations to optimize your supply chain, boost your marketing campaign.
LeanDNA
leandna.com
LeanDNA is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps global manufacturers reduce excess inventory, prevent critical shortages, and establish operational command. The platform is factory-centric, bridging the gap between complex supply chains and inventory operations and their outdated, labor-intensive ...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
Beehive AI
beehive.ai
Only Beehive AI combines bespoke generative AI with quantitative analysis, so research and insights leaders can go beyond text summaries and siloed data to generate reliable, actionable answers for their business stakeholders. With bespoke, self-learning language models, validated by human experts, ...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Viavoo
viavoo.com
VIAVOO is the fastest, easiest way to get actionable insights from customer comments and conversations. Our AI-powered 360 Feedback Analytics platform provides 40+ integrations and reveals in real time the emotions, topics and data that matter to CX, marketing and customer support teams.
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Valuable, clear, considerable, and remarkable insights from videos, social posts, product pages unstructured text data – to help you better understand the thoughts, feelings, motivations, and decision-making processes of your customers. Comments Analytics is an AI tool that provides an in-depth anal...
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solut...