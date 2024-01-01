Top Qoddi Alternatives
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers cloud services that help to deploy and scale applications that run simultaneously on multiple computers. As of January 2018, DigitalOcean was t...
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverles...
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to glob...
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) supporting several programming languages. One of the first cloud platforms, Heroku has been in development since June 2007, when it supported only the Ruby programming language, but now supports Java, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, Python, PHP, and Go. For th...
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a developer platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured cloud development environments (CDEs) that automatically integrate into any tool, library, or dependency required for creating software. Getting started with Gitpod simply requires adding a .gitpod.yml file to the root of any rep...
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
Host, run, and code Python in the cloud! Get started for free. Our basic plan gives you access to machines with a full Python environment already installed. You can develop and host your website or any other code directly from your browser without having to install software or manage your own serve...
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is a collaborative programming environment that lives in your browser and deploys code as you type. Use Glitch to build anything from a static webpage to full-stack Node apps.
Plesk
plesk.com
Our core mission at Plesk is to simplify the lives of web pros, so they can focus on their core business - not infrastructure management. Key Plesk platform features are automation and management of domains, mail accounts, web apps, programming languages and databases. Providing a ready-to-code envi...
Render
render.com
Render is a unified cloud to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Catalyst by Zoho is the simplest pro-code, cloud development platform. Catalyst offers a wide range of serverless, AI/ML, DevOps, and backend services. With Catalyst, you get everything you need to develop your application on a single, unified platform. Catalyst provides powerful AI and ML capabilit...
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM cloud computing is a set of cloud computing services for business offered by the information technology company IBM. Start building immediately using 190+ unique services.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Power your web projects with Kinsta. The fastest, most reliable hosting for WordPress sites, applications, databases, and static sites. Trusted by 120,000+ users, from small businesses to Fortune 500. Our sites are built on Google Cloud Platform's fastest servers on Premium Tier Network with 36+ dat...
Exotel
exotel.com
Exotel is an advanced customer engagement platform that combines CPaaS, omnichannel contact centers, and Conversational AI, driving over 70 million daily conversations for more than 7,100 businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Our platform is designed to foster richer,...
Engine Yard
engineyard.com
Engine Yard is a full-stack Ruby on Rails Support solution enabling organizations to focus on creating and developing applications, instead of managing their infrastructure. The optimized Service supports Ruby on Rails, PHP and Node.js environments, and also any other languages you want to install, ...
Northflank
northflank.com
The comprehensive developer platform to build and scale microservices, jobs and managed databases with a powerful UI, API & CLI.
Koyeb
koyeb.com
One platform, all your services. The Koyeb unified platform lets you combine the languages, frameworks and technologies you love. Deploy any application thanks to native support of popular languages and built-in Docker container deployment. Run low-latency, responsive, web services and event-driven ...
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Graf...
Timescale
timescale.com
Cloud-native PostgreSQL for time-series, events and analytics. Timescale gives modern engineering teams the cloud-native data infrastructure they need to power data-centric products that delight their customers – helping them build faster, scale efficiently, and spend less along the way. Timescale e...
Modal
modal.com
Modal helps people run code in the cloud. We think it's the easiest way for developers to get access to containerized, serverless compute without the hassle of managing their own infrastructure.
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4app is a low-code backend to build modern apps. It accelerates backend development, improves development productivity, reduces time to market, and scales applications without managing infrastructure.
Stormkit
stormkit.io
Full-stack Javascript apps. Deployed to the Cloud. Effortlessly launch your full-stack JavaScript application within minutes and shift your focus to what matters most, your application itself. Leverage our powerful suite of tools to enhance your development process.
Hatch
usehatchapp.com
Hatch is the only customer communication platform designed for bottom-line growth. With your outreach and follow-up on autopilot, plus custom AI agents that text with your leads and customers, you can turn more leads into appointments, sales, and repeat customers without the overhead costs. Satisfy ...
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead ...
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
Red Hat® Cloud Services help teams focus on the work that’s most important to them—quick development, deployment, and evolution of applications—while trusted experts manage the infrastructure. Access cloud offerings in the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console—your key to modernizing your business, reducing...
Dagster
dagster.io
From pull request to production. Effortlessly. The enterprise orchestration platform that puts developer experience first, with fully serverless or hybrid deployments, native branching, and out-of-the-box CI/CD.
Clever Cloud
clever-cloud.com
Clever Cloud helps companies and IT professionals to achieve software delivery faster, reduce their feedback loop, focus on their core value and stop worrying about their hosting infrastructure by providing a solution for application sustainability.
Ori
ori.co
Train and infer AI at scale economically. Pay-as-you-go, on-demand GPU instances. Reserve thousands of dedicated GPU pods in the cloud. NVIDIA® H100 and A100 Tensor Core GPUs.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintainin...