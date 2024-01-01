QAD

QAD

Website: qad.com

QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises. Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

Website: qad.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to QAD. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

