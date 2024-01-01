Top QA Touch Alternatives
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
Jira
atlassian.com
JIRA is the tracker for teams planning and building great products. Thousands of teams choose JIRA to capture and organize issues, assign work, and follow team activity. At your desk or on the go with the new mobile interface, JIRA helps your team get the job done.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Shortcut
shortcut.com
Shortcut (formerly Clubhouse) - Work on coding, not the tool. Project management has never been easier. We bring the flow to your software team's workflow. Plan, collaborate, build, and measure success with Shortcut. 500K developers use Shortcut for managing software projects. Free forever for sma...
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
Backlog
backlog.com
Backlog is your all-in-one online tool for project management, task tracking, version control, and bug tracking. Bringing together project and code management, teams can plan work, track progress, and release code in one platform. Teams use Backlog to increase transparency, break down silos, work mo...
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud web and mobile testing platform that enables developers to test their websites and mobile applications across on-demand browsers, operating systems and real mobile devices, without requiring users to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, devices or emulator...
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more ...
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne is a vulnerability coordination and bug bounty platform that connects businesses with penetration testers and cybersecurity researchers. It was one of the first companies, along with Synack and Bugcrowd, to embrace and utilize crowd-sourced security and cybersecurity researchers as linchpi...
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a modern test management tool built for QA and Dev teams with a modern and simple interface and powerful features. That's why thousands of organizations from all over the world are switching to Qase. It is an all-in-one test management solution. It includes test case management, defect manag...
todo.vu
todo.vu
todo.vu combines task and project management with time tracking and billing to provide a versatile, all-in-one productivity tool for freelancers, consultants and teams. Managing any number of client-related or in-house tasks is made simple. Capture tasks quickly, organize your workload visually, del...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Discover your visitors issues and doubts with a better user testing tool. The only user testing tool that requires no subscription or monthly fees to get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden upgrade fees. Get better insights from our panel of high quality testers. Unlimited users, unlimi...
Zoho BugTracker
zoho.com
Zoho BugTracker is the collaborative bug tracking software from Zoho, a brand trusted by more than 35 million users worldwide. BugTracker helps you track the life cycle of bugs from beginning to closure, making sure that you build and ship great products on time every time. Set up automatic notifica...
Ghost Inspector
ghostinspector.com
Ghost Inspector is an automated browser testing service that allow you to monitor and test your websites using real browsers from the cloud. We offer a cohesive solution for easily creating, recording, managing and running your tests. Review detailed test results and get notified when failures occur...
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
In a world that relies on code, Sauce Labs strives to make it work for everyone, everywhere and every time. This is digital confidence. Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that gives companies confidence to deliver a trusted digital brand experience to...
Virtuoso
virtuoso.qa
The functional UI and end-to-end testing tool. Combining Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML, and Natural Language Programming to deliver an unrivaled authoring experience, while reducing test maintenance to near zero.
Browserling
browserling.com
Browserling is a web-based solution for quickly cross-browser test the websites in all the most popular browsers.
Bugsnag
bugsnag.com
BugSnag monitors apps for errors and delivers actionable insights to improve app stability so you can make data-driven decisions on whether to focus on feature building or bug fixing. BugSnag delivers real-time visibility into your application with powerful segmentation and focused alerts to priorit...
Rollbar
rollbar.com
Proactively discover, predict, and resolve errors in real-time with Rollbar’s continuous code improvement platform. Rollbar provides full coverage across all the applications that your users depend on and love. Automate real-time error response, ensure happier customers and more productive developme...
Marker.io
marker.io
Marker.io: The Ultimate Feedback Solution for Web Development Teams. Overview: Marker.io is a revolutionary tool transforming how web development teams collect, manage, and act on feedback. Whether you're a bustling web agency, a dynamic SaaS company, or managing intricate e-commerce platforms, Mar...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is the world's first 100% free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS and API testing, trusted by over 150,000 users in the testing community. TestProject helps testers and developers ensure quality with speed, by eliminating maintenance & setup hassles and empowering Selenium & ...
Assembla
assembla.com
Secure Git, software development and source code management in the cloud. Assembla is the only multi-repository platform in the world offering Git, Perforce and NextGenSVN in the cloud.