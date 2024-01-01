Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Modern medical reference app for healthcare providers. Pyrls is a website and mobile app that enables healthcare providers to more effectively prescribe, dispense, and educate patients on their prescriptions.

Website: pyrls.com

