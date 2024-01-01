Top PubNub Alternatives
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...
Apptimized
apptimized.com
Workspace is an application packaging tool that enables you to discover (create installation documentation), package and test applications in your browser regardless of VPN's or specific skills. The tool integrates your workflow with the packaging environment and a toolset for MSI, MSIX, App-V and I...
Ably
ably.com
Ably solves the most complex and demanding aspects of realtime engineering, making it easy for developers to power and scale realtime apps like chat, multiplayer games, realtime GPS location updates, IoT device control, and more. To do this, we provide cloud infrastructure and APIs that help develop...