Top Ptengine Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips....
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the pub...
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marke...
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce is a Canadian software company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The company produces landing pages for websites, and is the host of the annual Call to Action Conference.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to trac...
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a full-stack solution consisting of powerful customer analytics, automated cross-channel engagement and AI-driven personalization.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
Convert.com
convert.com
A/B Testing Software Convert.com - the best solution for Agencies and eCommerce companies that focus on Convert Rate Optimization using A/B testing software, multivariate testing software or split testing software.
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
Optimize Your Website Through Automated A/B Tests. AutoOptimize provides you with 50 high-performing templated A/B tests that have been proven to increase conversion rate up to 30% within 90 days.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Conversion Rate Optimization Tools Track, analyze, and convert your visitors into buyers Try it free 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 Our products
Apptimize
apptimize.com
Apptimize, An Airship Company, helps brands rapidly iterate to make amazing user experiences across all their digital channels through A/B Testing and Feature Release Management with a mobile-first lens. Because Apptimize comes from mobile, we are particularly positioned to move fast, overcome great...
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit is a web analytics software made to automate daily Google Analytics tasks set up, auditing, maintenance, and analysis for analyzing and optimizing online marketing campaigns.
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
Predicting human behavior. Predict customer responses, attention and behavior in seconds through neuroscience and our AI tool. A/B testing by trial and error is slow and inefficient. Stop burning budget on campaigns that fail to spark action.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Your Online Business Made Easy - Create, market & launch online without hiring a team of copywriters, web developers, designers or system integrators!
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
Feature Flag & Remote Config Service. Release features with confidence; manage feature flags across web, mobile, and server side applications. Use our hosted API, deploy to your own private cloud, or run on-premises.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your w...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Testeum
testeum.com
Improve User Retention, UX and usability from your web or mobile app. Get user testing from a global network of passionate crowdtesters. Optimize your web or mobile app for flawless performance.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Statsig
statsig.com
From simple A/B tests to advanced experiments, fast growing companies use Statsig to accelerate their growth.
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect is the A/B testing and optimization solution where you can A/B test your ideas, discover insights, and personalize the entire customer journey.
Splitbee
splitbee.io
Track and optimize your online business with Splitbee. Analytics, Funnels, Automations, A/B Testing and more.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a set of tools to help you create high performing user experience with with visitor recording, heatmap, feedback widget, A/B testing and etc.
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
Maxymizely
maxymizely.com
Maxymizely is an innovative discovery-oriented platform for mobile & web applications that combines big data analytics with predictive modeling. With Maxymizely, you will be able to improve ROI for your app, increase user engagement and lifetime value, identify the most successful targeting segments...
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...