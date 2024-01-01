Protolabs

Website: hubs.com

Protolabs, providing on-demand, custom manufacturing services. The site offers the same broad capabilities, quality, and pricing. Protolabs allows users to get instant quotes and access a variety of manufacturing services, including 3D printing (FDM, SLA, SLS, MJF), CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding. They partner with a vetted global network of specialized manufacturing partners to provide a wide range of materials, finishes, and manufacturing capabilities to meet customer needs from prototyping to production. Key features include team accounts for collaboration, IP protection, and high quality standards maintained through their processes and supplier management. Protolabs serves customers across industries like aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, robotics, and medical. The website provides a broad knowledge base, educational resources, case studies, and other information to support designers and engineers using their manufacturing services.

