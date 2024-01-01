Prompt Hunt is an AI-art platform that enables users to create, explore, and share art pieces leveraging AI technology. It includes a range of AI models, including Stable Diffusion, DALLE, and Midjourney. Aimed at artists and creatives, the platform offers a quick and simplified art creation process. A key feature of Prompt Hunt is Chroma, their advanced AI model, which is used to generate high quality visuals swiftly, with impressive control and detail. Prompt Hunt includes a collection of prompt templates to aid consistent creation of assets. Users can also create, modify, and share these templates, enhancing collaborative art creation. Designed for optimal user convenience, the platform has a drag-and-drop style selector and its privacy mode enables artists to keep their works private during the creation process. The platform supports a variety of art categories from 3D, logos, photography to pixel art, providing a broad spectrum for exploration and creation. To enhance accessibility and aid beginners, various tutorials have been made available on the platform. In spite of its simplicity, Prompt Hunt also offers efficiency for more adept users or 'prompt engineers', thereby accommodating a wide range of user skills. Lastly, users can choose different pricing plans according to their requirements, ensuring flexibility in terms of usage and cost.

Website: prompthunt.com

