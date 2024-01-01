Top Productsup Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Veeqo

Veeqo

veeqo.com

Free shipping software that does more than print labels. Cut the cost and speed of fulfilling orders with low shipping rates, automation and powerful fulfillment tools with Veeqo’s completely FREE shipping management software. Immediate rate discounts from USPS, UPS, DHL and FedEx: Immediately acces...

Flipsnack

Flipsnack

flipsnack.com

Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital c...

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...

Webgility

Webgility

webgility.com

Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, i...

Sellbrite

Sellbrite

sellbrite.com

Sellbrite enables brands & retailers to list and sell products effortlessly across multiple online sales channels and gain centralized control over inventory and orders. Sellbrite’s cloud-based, channel management platform integrates with many popular marketplaces and shopping carts, including Amazo...

ROI Hunter

ROI Hunter

roihunter.com

ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (...

OnWhatsApp

OnWhatsApp

onwhats.app

The fastest commerce enabler to go live with a mobile friendly web store and take orders on WhatsApp. Think of it like Shopify for the masses at just a dollar per month!

Bluecore

Bluecore

bluecore.com

Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...

Extensiv

Extensiv

extensiv.com

Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to f...

Channable

Channable

channable.com

Channable is the multichannel eCommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, and agencies to accelerate eCommerce growth by streamlining product data optimization across channels, facilitating multichannel selling, and enhancing conversion rates through targeted search and product ads. With Cha...

Coveo

Coveo

coveo.com

Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...

Salsify

Salsify

salsify.com

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, a...

Syte

Syte

syte.ai

Spot It. Shop It. Drive eCommerce performance with a visual search experience that connects shoppers with products they’ll love. Syte’s product discovery platform empowers your shoppers to instantly find fashion, jewelry and home decor items they’ll adore with inspiring, visual search journeys that...

Feedonomics

Feedonomics

app.feedonomics.com

With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Our full-service solutions for marketplaces and advertising channels automate numerous processes, such as f...

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.

Searchspring

Searchspring

searchspring.net

Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring...

MarketSyncer

MarketSyncer

marketsyncer.com

MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform tailored for businesses, particularly those operating in North America. It offers an integrated solution that helps businesses manage various aspects of their e-commerce operations. Some key features of MarketSyncer include: Comprehensive Dashboard: ...

Vue.ai

Vue.ai

vue.ai

Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...

EasyStore

EasyStore

easystore.co

A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...

ChannelGrabber

ChannelGrabber

channelgrabber.com

Do you sell on eBay, Amazon and Play.com and: Constantly oversell products? Want to manage all your listings in one location? Struggle to keep up with orders coming in from multiple channels? Find printing picking lists, invoices and postage labels time-consuming? Then ChannelGrabber could be the so...

Sellercloud

Sellercloud

sellercloud.com

At Sellercloud, we are dedicated to helping online retailers sell wherever products are sold. Our platform is integrated with more than 200 sales channels and marketplaces, helping you reach more customers and generate more sales. Our inventory and order management software provides a powerful set o...

Stockpilot

Stockpilot

stockpilot.com

Stockpilot is the central hub for your online sales. Connect your channels and manage your inventory, orders, shipping labels and financial reports Stockpilot offers a complete set of features to streamline your eCommerce processes through a single panel. We offer a wide range of integrations from e...

Omnirio

Omnirio

omnirio.com

Omnirio lets you manage all your online stores in one easy-to-use place so you can sell everywhere!

3DSellers

3DSellers

3dsellers.com

The marker's leading eBay selling tools are on the 3Dsellers eBay selling manager platform. Get more eBay sales and feedback and save time with eBay automation and bulk actions for listings, orders, messages, and more. Provide fast (and even automatic) customer support to your eBay buyers with a Hel...

StoreAutomator

StoreAutomator

storeautomator.com

StoreAutomator is a flexible commerce management solution that allows you to streamline, automate and manage your products, listings, pricing, inventory, and orders across multiple channels & marketplaces. StoreAutomator customers spend 50% less time on needless admin tasks, rapidly growing sales, a...

edrone

edrone

edrone.me

edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them ...

commonsku

commonsku

commonsku.com

commonsku is software specifically designed for the promotional products industry. It's a CRM, Order Management, and eCommerce platform wrapped up in one sophisticated hub. With software that intuitively connects distributors and suppliers, commonsku is like a breath of fresh air for your team.

LiftIgniter

LiftIgniter

liftigniter.com

LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for...

Publitas

Publitas

publitas.com

Help online shoppers discover what they love. Sell more. ~50% of shoppers know what they want; they search, select, and checkout. The others? They like to browse, discover, and be inspired. The online store is fine for the first group; however, connecting your brand with the second group requires so...

