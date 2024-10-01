Top ProdPad Alternatives
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps product teams get the right products to market, faster, by understanding what customers need, prioritizing what to build next, and aligning everyone around the roadmap. Over 6,000 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPat...
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail helps you store, analyze, and collaborate on user research in one place, making it easy to see patterns, discover customer insights, and decide what to do next. Our customers include Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thou...
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based task and project management tool that is perfect for agile project management. Beautifully-designed interface, intuitive functionality, and seamless integrations with other tools make it a logical choice for project teams. MeisterTask offers a free Basic plan (up to 3 proj...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
Maze
maze.co
Maze is the user research platform that makes products work for people. Maze empowers any company to build the right products faster by making user insights available at the speed of product development. Built for ease of use, Maze allows designers, product managers, and researchers to collect and s...
Canny
canny.io
Canny is your all-in-one solution for managing user feedback, where you can capture, organize, and analyze customer feedback in one place, so you can make informed product decisions. Canny has everything you need to navigate the entire feedback loop. From managing feature requests and analyzing user...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
Minitab Engage™ is the only solution designed to start, track, manage and share innovation and improvement initiatives from idea generation through execution.Accelerating growth and improving profitability begins with good ideas and ends with solid execution. Minitab Engage™ helps organizations bui...
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authorit...
Looppanel
looppanel.com
Looppanel is an AI-powered research analysis & repository product that makes it 5x faster to discover and share user insights.
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote's innovation platform makes it easy to collect, develop and act on the best ideas from employees and customers. Now with AI, automation workflows and integrations (Zapier and Microsoft Teams). Ge a free trial or personal demo today! Instantly launch idea collections, manage ideas more effic...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
Notably
notably.ai
Notably is an AI-powered research enablement platform that provides an all-in-one solution for researchers from different industries. The platform uses best practices and AI to conduct better, faster, and smarter research. It helps researchers create a research repository that gets smarter the more...
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io is an AI-powered product discovery and strategy platform that helps product leaders identify problems to solve for customers, decide what to build next based on actionable product intelligence, and create product strategies to drive business outcomes.
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale is an award-winning idea management software solution that helps businesses, governments, and social change-makers empower their workforce. With IdeaScale, these diverse entities can capture the ideas of their employees and streamline their development in order to maximize the impact of ea...
Featurebase
featurebase.app
Create customizable feedback boards & widgets to effortlessly capture all your user feedback, feature requests, and bug reports. Analyze feedback, prioritize development with feature voting, and keep customers informed with a public product roadmap and changelog.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
GroupMap
groupmap.com
Real-time online collaborative brainstorming and decision making. Start from over 60 brainstorming templates, or design your own. Templates include SWOT, 6 Thinking Hats, Perceptual Maps, Stakeholder Maps, Risk Maps, Mind Maps, the Lean Business Canvas and many more…
Great Question
greatquestion.co
Great Question is the home of UX research for best-in-class teams like Canva, Drift, and Brex. Recruit research participants, conduct user interviews, surveys, and focus groups, and say thanks with global incentives. Then store, analyze, and share all of your insights, highlights, reels, recordings,...
featureOS
featureos.app
featureOS transforms the way you aggregate, analyze, and act on user feedback, turning scattered data into actionable insights, powered by our AI assistant - KAL. featureOS can gather insights through feedback boards and from many other sources like Intercom chats, Zendesk tickets, etc., and helps y...
Savio
savio.io
Track feature requests to drive expansion and retention revenue. Centralize feature requests in one place with no workflow disruption. Track feature requests from Intercom, Help Scout, Slack, and more. Founders, Customer Success, and Product Management teams track voice of customer requests to delig...
Condens
condens.io
Condens is a software tool that makes storing, analyzing and sharing user research data easier, faster and more enjoyable. With a special focus on ease of use and fast onboarding, you can get started with Condens in a few minutes. Main advantages are: • Getting from raw data to insights faster • Col...
Screeb
screeb.app
Screeb is a Product-Led User Research platform helping product teams to build better products by better knowing their users. Product Analytics, In-App Surveys, Community, Web & Mobile SDKs... Screeb is a full featured platform to increase your growth, adoption and retention.
Chisel
chisellabs.com
Traditional roadmap tools are broken. Chisel is a modern solution. Unlike other roadmap platforms, Chisel infuses feedback into every aspect of the product development lifecycle, and gives you more built-in feedback collection tools, better feedback synthesis, and direct connection and visibility in...
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free customer feedback tool to collect, manage, and prioritize feature requests. No more lost or ignored feedback. Unlike traditional methods of collecting feedback through email or chat, Supahub saves you valuable time by consolidating conversations and emails into a centralized platfo...
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
"A no-brainer for employee idea crowdsourcing platform." Jan 2023 Engage your people, improve your organisation and build a culture of Innovation quickly and simply, on Microsoft Teams, your Interact Intranet and more At Sideways 6, we understand the importance of engaging your employees to achieve ...
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...