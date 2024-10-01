Top PowerDMS Alternatives

Dayforce

dayforce.com

Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...

Moodle

moodle.org

Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...

GoTo

goto.com

An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...

Springboard

springboard.com

Springboard's mentor-led online programs are guaranteed to get you hired. Learn data science, UI/UX, and coding by building real-world projects.

Trainual

trainual.com

Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...

Coassemble

coassemble.com

Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...

Whale

usewhale.io

The fastest way to get your team aligned. Document and centralize your procedures and processes, train your team and manage one central source of truth for ALL your company knowledge.

Teach 'n Go

teachngo.com

Teach 'n Go is a modern, user-friendly, intuitive school management software designed explicitly for learning centres and education businesses. Easily track scheduling, fee management, individual lessons, attendance and more. Everything you need for successful school management is kept in one place ...

Docebo

docebo.com

Docebo is the world’s most powerful learning platform, designed to be intuitive for admins, engaging for learners, and transformative for businesses. Key differentiators include: - Capability for delivering a hyperpersonalized learning experience to multiple audiences, including employees, customers...

MangoApps

mangoapps.com

Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...

Eddy

eddy.com

Eddy is the ideal all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. It offers the key features you need without the complexity and overhead of larger systems, giving you the opportunity to simplify your life by combining multiple tools into one that makes sense...

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training managemen...

LearnUpon

learnupon.com

LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...

Cloud Assess

cloudassess.com

Empower your workforce with our real-time training and assessment platform that delivers for skills-driven, high-performance organisations & higher education providers. Our blended learning platform is designed for frontline workers, enabling on-the-go mobile training for technical and soft skills. ...

Kahuna

joinkahuna.com

Sell subscriptions to your expertise with AI's help. Supercharge your ability to provide advice with a custom AI-helper based on your unique knowledge-base.

PlaybookBuilder

playbookbuilder.com

Build Business Processes with the Power of AI. Whether you’re looking to onboard new people, scale or sell, or simply drive the performance of your organization, PlaybookBuilder – now with ChatGPT can help.

FLOWSPARKS

flowsparks.com

The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...

Hickory

hickorytraining.com

Hickory is the only training tool focused on retention, turning Sales and Customer Service staff into brand experts. The app predicts when a rep will forget what they’ve learned, and schedules review exercises tailored to their strengths and weaknesses to prevent that from happening.

Apprentiscope

apprentiscope.com

Our mission at ApprentiScope is to address the global talent shortage by making modern Registered Apprenticeships scalable and accessible to all. With a suite of features that allow our customers to manage everything from Recruitment to Compliance, our products empower Employers, Sponsors & Governme...

Growthspace

growthspace.com

Drive business KPIs through expert-led development programs with Growthspace. Designed to launch, manage, and measure impact across the full spectrum of learning experiences, including individual or team programs, the platform delivers efficiency and impact across the business. Leveraging the world'...

Cognota

cognota.com

Cognota is the first and only operations platform for learning and development teams. Our platform enables L&D teams to streamline training request management, improve project and capacity planning, rapidly design content and collaborate more effectively with SMEs. Clients across all industries are ...

Nvolve

nvolvegroup.com

Nvolve helps Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Healthcare Companies accelerate their journey to Workforce and Operational Excellence by moving away from paper based Work Instructions, SOPs and Checklists and delivering improvements in Sustainability, Productivity, Quality and Safety. This includes our...

Zavvy

zavvy.io

Zavvy is an AI-enhanced All-in-One Platform for managing your talent. Performance, development, and training - all in one tool.

DeepHow

deephow.com

DeepHow is the first AI solution for skilled trades know-how capturing and training. It is essentially a video platform and capture app that allows organizations to capture their processes on a smart device, upload it into the platform via the cloud, and then leverage AI to segment, transcribe, and ...

