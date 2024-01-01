Automate prospect research at scale. Ponyrun evaluates people for you. We help you answer questions like: Should you sell to them? Are they a good fit for your product? Should you interview them? Its easy to use. Give it a search URL or a list of people. Tell Ponyrun what you want to evaluate the person on. And Ponyrun will go through the person's information (e.g. LinkedIn), and evaluate them.

Website: ponyrun.ai

