Ponyrun
Website: ponyrun.ai
Automate prospect research at scale. Ponyrun evaluates people for you. We help you answer questions like: Should you sell to them? Are they a good fit for your product? Should you interview them? Its easy to use. Give it a search URL or a list of people. Tell Ponyrun what you want to evaluate the person on. And Ponyrun will go through the person's information (e.g. LinkedIn), and evaluate them.
