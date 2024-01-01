Top Polly Alternatives
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Habitica
habitica.com
Habitica is a free habit and productivity app that treats your real life like a game. Habitica can help you achieve your goals to become healthy and happy.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is a global remote company that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Although Zapier is based in Sunnyvale, California, it employs a workforce of 250 employees located around the United States and in 23 other countries.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Motion
usemotion.com
Motion is the focus and productivity tool used by thousands of top-performing CEOs and professionals. It protects your time and focus so you can spend it on what matters most
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. an...
Any.do
any.do
Join millions of people who use Any.do daily to stay organized and get more done.
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Gather
gather.town
Gather helps distributed teams build virtual workspaces that bring everyone together. Whether you're collaborating in meetings, co-working with colleagues, or stopping by someone’s digital desk, connecting with your team becomes easy and energizing. High bandwidth work and culture creation happen no...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colle...
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Doodle
doodle.com
The world’s leader in online scheduling, Doodle is the most powerful way to schedule meetings with clients, colleagues, and teams. Find the best time for one-to-ones, team meetings, and more with our suite of user-friendly calendar tools. Learn why Doodle is trusted by 30 million users every month t...
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensu...
Mem
mem.ai
Mem is a note-taking application powered by artificial intelligence. At its core, it's designed to keep busy professionals organized, particularly those who generate and manage a high volume of information. Mem goes beyond simple note-taking: it utilizes AI to create an 'extended brain' for each us...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Textline
textline.com
Make business personal with a fast, friendly, and convenient business SMS channel for modern support and sales teams. Create stronger customer relationships with two-way communication on the most secure business text messaging platform. We empower thousands of companies including 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Tu...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Tally
tally.so
Looking for a free alternative to Typeform? Meet Tally, a new type of form builder that works like a doc and offers forms for free, without limits. That's right, no limits on the number of forms you create, the number of responses you collect or the number of input blocks (question types) you can us...
SurveyMonkey
surveymonkey.com
SurveyMonkey is a leading survey and feedback management solution, enabling millions of users across more than 300,000 organizations around the world to collect feedback, interpret the results, and identify actionable insights to drive growth and innovation. With 20 years of experience, SurveyMonkey...
Zoho Survey
zoho.com
Easily create online surveys and questionnaires for free. Use Zoho Survey to collect data for customer satisfaction, feedback, business, research, HR, and more.
forms.app
forms.app
forms.app is an online form builder app and survey maker that enables you to create online forms and surveys easily. You can create forms and surveys in a few minutes, share them on different platforms and get responses instantly.
FlowUs
flowus.cn
FlowUs, a new generation knowledge management and collaboration platform Using cloud notes as a carrier, combined with online documents, knowledge bases, folders and other multi-form functions, it provides individuals and teams with a one-stop work center for digital information management and coll...