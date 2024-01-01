Poised

Poised

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: poised.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Poised on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Poised is a free AI-powered communication coach that provides personalized feedback to help with online meetings. It works on Mac and Windows and is kept secure and private. It provides real-time feedback on words used, filler words, confidence, energy, empathy and more, without anyone else knowing. It also provides detailed analysis of trends over time, so users can track their progress and improve their speaking. It also offers access to a library of content created by speech coaches to provide personalized lessons. Poised integrates with over 800 communication tools, including Zoom, Google Meet, Slack and Microsoft Teams. It also provides alerts and tips to help users improve their speech and create persuasive presentations with clarity. Poised has been praised by professionals for its ease of use and real-time feedback, and is perfect for product managers, executives, founders, interviewers, salespeople, and anyone else wanting to improve their communication skills.

Website: poised.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Poised. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

myEssai

myEssai

myess.ai

BoldVoice

BoldVoice

boldvoice.com

Gliglish

Gliglish

gliglish.com

Tap My Back

Tap My Back

tapmyback.com

Speakable

Speakable

speakableapp.com

Fuel50

Fuel50

fuel50careerdrive.com

Languate

Languate

languate.com

Yoodli

Yoodli

app.yoodli.ai

SpeechAce

SpeechAce

speechace.com

OCA

OCA

ocaindonesia.co.id

Krisp

Krisp

krisp.ai

EdgeTier

EdgeTier

edgetier.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy