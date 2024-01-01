PNAS

The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), is an authoritative source of high-impact, original research that broadly spans the biological, physical, and social sciences. The journal is global in scope and submission is open to all researchers worldwide. PNAS was established in 1914 in honor of the semicentennial anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences. Since then, we have worked to publish only the highest-quality scientific research and to make that research accessible to a broad audience. In addition, PNAS publishes science news, Commentaries, Perspectives, Special Features, podcasts, and profiles of NAS members.

