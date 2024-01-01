Plum

Plum

Plum is a no-code popup builder that allows you to create and customize professional-looking popups for your website without any coding experience. It is designed to help businesses boost sales, capture leads, and engage visitors more effectively. Key Features: * Customizable popup templates - Plum offers a wide range of pre-designed popup templates that you can easily customize to match your branding. * Advanced targeting options - You can display popups to specific audience segments based on their behavior or characteristics, such as new visitors, returning customers, cart abandoners, etc. * Integration with various tools - Plum seamlessly integrates with popular platforms like Shopify, WordPress, Squarespace, and more. * Analytics and optimization - The tool allows you to track your popup's performance and make adjustments to optimize results. * User-friendly interface - Plum's drag-and-drop editor makes it easy for anyone to create and publish popups without needing any coding skills. * Affordable pricing - Plum offers both free and paid plans, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from its features.

