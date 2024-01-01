Plantt

Plantt

Website: plantt.io

Plantt is a Customer Success Relationship Intelligence platform that helps you and your team focus on the right customers, at the right time. With Plantt, CSMs can scale their productivity, embrace a proactive approach, and flip the 80-20 ratio to your advantage.
Categories:
Business
Chatbots Software

