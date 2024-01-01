Top Planium Pro Alternatives

LivePlan

LivePlan

liveplan.com

LivePlan simplifies business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and performance tracking for small businesses and startups. Become a more confident business owner and strategically manage your business from day one and onward with LivePlan. LivePlan works for any business, at any stage. Whether you'r...

IdeaBuddy

IdeaBuddy

ideabuddy.com

IdeaBuddy is an innovative business planning software that helps entrepreneurs and startups develop their ideas, create a business model, validate the business concept, and make an impressive business plan. All of this comes with step-by-step guides and editable templates. The tool is simple, easy, ...

Upmetrics

Upmetrics

upmetrics.co

Upmetrics is a business plan software revolutionizing business planning with AI, helping entrepreneurs and small business owners find success in their business planning processes and growth strategies. Writing a business plan is easier than ever with Upmetrics AI Assistant! It can help you generate ...

Vizologi

Vizologi

vizologi.com

Vizologi helps you reduce the uncertainty and risk in choosing your startup's business model. It searches, analyzes and visualizes the world's collective business model intelligence to help answer your strategic questions to enter or reinvent a new market or category, and it combines the simplicity ...

Bizplan

Bizplan

bizplan.com

Build Your Plan, Grow Your Business. Stop guessing. Use our guided business plan creator and get funded.

Maus

Maus

maus.com

Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....

Cuttles

Cuttles

cuttles.io

How dreamers and entrepreneurs develop ideas and build startups Create your pitch deck. Write your business plan. Do your finances. Plan your roadmap. Get startup schooled and present everything to anyone. It’s simpler, faster and more impactful than ever to start a business.

Modeliks

Modeliks

modeliks.com

Modeliks is a business planning software that helps startups & SMEs create pitch decks, business or financial plans & investor reports. Create your plan alone or in collaboration with your team and share it with investors and external stakeholders. Guided business planning software, where no prior e...

