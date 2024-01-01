Pixelcut is an online design tool that utilizes AI to help users easily create product photos, ads, and other visual content for online stores. One of its main features is the ability to remove backgrounds or erase objects from images, making it easier to create professional-looking images. Users can select from thousands of templates to help convert viewers into customers. The tool also has an image upscaler, which enhances image quality, and a magic eraser that allows for quick and easy photo editing. The virtual studio allows users to create 10 times more product photos without the need for travel or professional equipment. Pixelcut provides an API for those who want to use the technology to enhance their own products or services. Overall, Pixelcut aims to simplify the often complex and time-consuming process of designing product photos and ads for ecommerce businesses. The AI-powered editing tools enable the user to create visually appealing content with minimal effort and without needing professional photography skills or equipment. It is a useful tool for those without design experience looking to create high-quality images for their website, social media, or online store.

Website: pixelcut.ai

