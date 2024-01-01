Pixcap is a web-based design platform tailored for brands, startups, and creative agencies of all sizes, enabling them to swiftly craft impactful 3D branding design. The integration of 3D elements in branding, advertising, product presentations, and social media content has proven to be significantly more captivating than traditional flat designs, resulting in heightened brand visibility and a notable 40% surge in conversion rates. Our mission is to make the creation of professional-grade 3D designs and videos accessible and effortless for everyone. Simply drag and drop 3D desired elements and customize them to suit your brand's aesthetic. With Pixcap, you can elevate your brand through: - A large library of customizable 3D assets. - Diverse branding mockup kits - AI-powered generation of lifelike 3D models from simple text or 2D images. - Eye-catching animations that breathe life into your designs. Visit website: https://pixcap.com

