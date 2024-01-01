Pitch Avatar

Pitch Avatar is an is an AI-powered solution for effective business presentations and content delivery. You can easily share your sales presentations, product demos, marketing, training and other content and get conversions. Just upload your presentation, generate a script to it in any language, add voice-over or create a video avatar. Generate a personalized link and send it to your contact. The listener can invite you by clicking the “Call presenter” button or schedule a meeting with you, using a link directly to your calendar. At the end of each session you'll get a detailed analytics onthe listener's interaction with slides.
Categories:
Productivity
Text to Speech Software

