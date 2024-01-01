Picture it functions as an artificial intelligence-driven art editor, allowing users to convert their thoughts into art. It provides a platform to let creativity flow while creating and iterating AI art. The platform offers a variety of tools and features to enhance the user's experience in creating their artwork. One of these is the Stable Diffusion Models which users can choose from to generate images. Another feature, 'Inpainting', assists in filling missing or damaged areas of an image, while 'Outpainting' extends the boundaries of an image, facilitating new compositions.The tool comes with multiple benefits like Stable Diffusion with adjustable options, drawing-guided generation and outpainting capabilities. It also provides prompt auto suggestions and base image variations amongst its features. The user experience is further enhanced by an extensive resource like guides and blogs and an inspirational gallery of AI art. Moreover, the Picture it editor is open-source which promotes community contribution. Users can contribute towards making the editor more potent and accessible over time. Those with innovative ideas to improve AI art creation are encouraged to participate and share their ideas.

Website: pictureit.art

