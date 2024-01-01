Pics.io is an all-in-one Digital Asset Management software helping businesses manage their media assets library. Pics.io is a centralized hub for all your media files that provides controlled access to your digital information, automated marketing workflows, and progress tracking. You can use Pics.io storage for your media assets library. Alternatively, you can start managing digital assets on top of your Google Drive or Amazon S3 cloud storages. How will you benefit from Pics.io?: • Get a cost-effective DAM solution without the need to move your files anywhere and pay extra fees for keeping your assets on third-party servers • Make your unlimited storage space searchable using keywords, metadata, and other functionality • Decide what AI model to choose for automated keyword tagging based on efficiency, costs, and your needs. Create AI-powered asset descriptions for your files. • Control your team activity within the digital library, get notified of changes made to your files, give feedback and add comments to required assets, keeping track of related communication in one place • Control team access to digital content, assign roles and permissions to team members • Make your digital library shareable with customers, partners, and colleagues customizing access to your assets • Control all-new uploads, metadata modifications, keywords, and all other changes that are made in Pics.io within your cloud storage

