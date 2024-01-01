Pickit aims to be the smartest, simplest DAM platform on the planet, making it easier than ever to source, store, share, organize, and optimize digital assets. Statistically, 70% of digital assets are underused or never used at all, making most content creation a total waste of time. And dollars. Common causes are scattered files, multiple storage systems, and complicated DAMs nobody wants to use. Pickit solves that with a single source of truth for all your visual assets, documents, templates, and guidelines, all integrated with your favorite applications. Pickit Enterprise includes: - Media Asset Management - Document Management - Brand Management - License Management - Insights Dashboard - Content Creation - Pickit Family™ multi-brand - Pickit Boards™ - Pickit Transfer™ - External Sharing & Collaboration - Organization Access & SSO - User Management - Media Markets - Pickit Stock™ - Pickit Academy™ - Plug & Play Integrations - Pickit API DAM smart. DAM simple.™

Website: pickit.com

