Top Phygital24 Alternatives
Zomato
zomato.com
India's largest Food Delivery, Dining and Restaurant Discovery Service. Better food for more people.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats is an American online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014 and based in San Francisco, California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. is an American on-demand prepared food delivery service founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang and Evan Moore. A Y Combinator–backed company, DoorDash is one of several technology companies that uses logistics services to offer food delivery from restaura...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. is an American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform that connects diners with local restaurants. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded in 2004. As of 2019, the company had 19.9 million active users and 115,000 associated restaurants across 3...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Food. We Get It. We all have our favourites. With Deliveroo, get your favourite local restaurants and takeaways delivered straight to your door. Everything is on the menu. From nationally loved chains, such as KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King and Subway, to local eats and your favourite takeaway...
OpenTable
opentable.com
OpenTable helps restaurants do what they do best—better. Whether restaurant owners want to fill more seats, run smoother shifts, build guest relationships, or earn more revenue, OpenTable has easy-to-use solutions. Customers connect to a global network of 1.6 billion seated diners per year, and more...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates is an American company that offers local delivery of restaurant-prepared meals and other goods. As of February 2019, Postmates operates in 2,940 U.S. cities.The service relies on mobile phone applications and their Global Positioning System capabilities to match inventories and consumer de...
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Simply order food with Just Eat! Want pizza, sushi or vegetarian today? Enjoy your favorite dishes delivered quickly or as takeaway.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
And really good restaurants. We partner with the coolest/best spots in your city. Because that's what we're all about. Order for delivery or pickup. Save time with delivery or order ahead and skip the fees with pickup. You can schedule orders for later, too. Save money with DashPass. DashPass is a s...
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless is simply the easiest way to order food for delivery or takeout. Whatever you're in the mood for, wherever you're in the mood for it, you've got it. No menus, no phone calls, no repeating yourself. Seamless is a part of the Grubhub Inc. portfolio of brands.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...
Slice
slicelife.com
Our mission is to keep locals thriving! We empower pizzerias with the tech, delivery, data, and marketing tools that power the big chains. No wonder our partners see 50% more repeat customers and 40% larger ticket sizes. Join the 18,000+ pizzerias that are already part of the Slice family.
Tock
exploretock.com
Tock’s comprehensive reservation platform empowers hospitality providers with the tools needed to build successful businesses and deliver exceptional experiences. With robust table management capabilities and best-in-class support, Tock puts businesses in complete control. Restaurants, bars, winerie...
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Order takeaway online from more than 2300 local restaurants at Just Eat. Get pizza, sushi and much more delivered to your door!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Home delivery from the best restaurants near you is with Just Eat, the new name of Allo Resto! Order now!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
On-demand logistics engine. Supercharge your ordering with a true on-demand delivery management software. Dispatching, route planning, courier management - all tailored to your on-demand operation.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow partners with restaurants to grow their online ordering, expand their marketing, and streamline their operations. With commission-free apps, automated marketing tools, POS integrations, delivery solutions and more, they’ll help you keep more profits while leveling up your takeout business. C...
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Meet the tech that makes restaurant magic happen. From website design to online ordering and payment solutions, BentoBox helps restaurants around the world create better experiences for their customers and their staff.
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho was co-founded by one of Australia’s largest seafood distributors to digitise the ordering and payments process for food suppliers and wholesalers. With ordering, picking, packing, invoicing and payments all in one place online, Fresho gives food suppliers a simple, efficient and error-free w...
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...