Photoleap, developed by Lightricks, is an all-in-one photo editing app primarily designed for iPhone usage. This creative tool presents multiple facilities including background alterations, object removal, collage creation, and the application of various filters and effects, alongside new features such as exclusive Aquaman AI filters. In addition, it also houses a comprehensive set of AI Tools encompassing aspects such as AI Photo Enhancer, AI Headshot Generator, AI Tattoo Generator, AI Image Generator, AI Avatar Generator and many more. The editing tools facilitate object removal from photos, photo combination, background removal from images, image cropping, border addition to photos, and numerous other capabilities. Photoleap also possesses functionalities to animate photos and append text to images. The app stands apart with its unique feature to transform descriptions and drawings into images using AI. A key attribute is its provision for easy storytelling transformation and the ability to add a creative personal touch to photos with a collection of stickers, filters, effects, and fonts. Powerful editing tools are also incorporated into Photoleap, including merge, double exposure, and layers. Additionally, it offers its users the convenience of creating and editing within one app by integrating Motionleap's capabilities into Photoleap.

Website: photoleapapp.com

