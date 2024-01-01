Perfecto by Perforce is the web and mobile app testing platform most trusted in the industry. Patchwork testing strategies are a thing of the past because with Perfecto, users enjoy a seamless, end-to-end testing experience from anywhere in the world. Leverage the enterprise-grade cloud to test on real devices, virtual devices, or a combination of both — whichever suits your needs best. Bug detection is faster than ever and allows users to detect and fix much earlier in the cycle. Perfecto’s robust smart reporting features help identify issues quickly through test failure analysis and false-negative filtering. Automate testing from your CI and synch all your reporting in one place. Fix defects quickly with the industry’s most comprehensive rich test artifacts. Network virtualization and user simulation let you test like your users and reduce the chance of escaped defects. Extend test coverage and fully integrate with your entire toolchain. Continuous testing has never been more achievable thanks to Perfecto’s unmatched advanced capabilities, including BDD & codeless automation, parallel test executions & bursting capabilities, open integrations with leading DevOps tools and automation frameworks, CI dashboards, heatmaps, rich artifacts collection, and ML-driven test analytics. Revolutionize your testing strategy and find out why more than half of Fortune 500 companies trust Perfecto as their testing partner. 99.9% uptime means better testing, time and money saved, and a superior app as the end result. For more information or to start a 14-day free trial, visit www.perfecto.io.

Website: perfecto.io

