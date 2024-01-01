Perceptif

Perceptif

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: perceptif.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Perceptif on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Perceptif Insights is an AI-powered software tool that provides real-time process insights for businesses. The tool aims to help businesses achieve operational excellence by simulating and optimizing user experiences and setting priorities for automation. Perceptif Insights works by leveraging data-driven technology to discover underlying business processes and identify customer, supply, demand, and operational related problems. The platform provides users with ready-made templates that incorporate best practices in process improvement, allowing businesses to start fast and incorporate tailored solutions into their workflow. By gaining fact-based insights into operations with pinpoint accuracy, Perceptif Insights allows businesses to prioritize and make changes that result in better business results, improved customer satisfaction, and compliance. The tool's auto-process discovery eliminates the need for manual mapping in Visio or PowerPoint, and it allows businesses to find the difference between their actual processes and what they think is happening, which can lead to significant business value. Perceptif Insights is trusted by customers, industry analysts, and partners and provides industry and functional solutions that help businesses benchmark against their competitors.

Website: perceptif.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Perceptif. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Hubbl Diagnostics

Hubbl Diagnostics

hubbl.com

BetterFeedback

BetterFeedback

betterfeedback.ai

ChakraHQ

ChakraHQ

chakrahq.com

SmartMessage

SmartMessage

smartmessage.com

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Plum Voice

Plum Voice

plumvoice.com

Newsfile

Newsfile

newsfilecorp.com

Amwork

Amwork

amwork.com

Epicor

Epicor

epicor.com

Delightree

Delightree

delightree.com

Jackrabbit Ops

Jackrabbit Ops

jackrabbitops.com

Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle

bluetriangle.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy