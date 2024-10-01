Top PDFescape Alternatives
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
At Adobe, we believe that documents are more than just a collection of information and proof. They are foundational to connecting people and ideas, pushing business forward. Adobe Acrobat keeps you connected to your team while driving your business forward – no matter where you’re working. Acrobat ...
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF streamlines document management with a versatile suite of 25+ tools, accessible on mobile, desktop, and via a REST API. Whether editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, or eSigning PDFs, it offers an all-in-one solution. Trusted by millions worldwide, iLovePDF caters to diverse...
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
Edit PDFs, Create Forms, Collect Data, Collaborate, Sign, and Fax Documents, and so much more. And you can do it all from anywhere on any device for a fraction of the cost.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
PDFelement is a leading alternative to Adobe® Acrobat®, offering enterprise-grade PDF functionalities and perpetual licensing at a fraction of the price. It is available across desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Sold in 11 different languages globally, PDFelement offers the easiest and smartest way...
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub empowers anyone to streamline document editing, signing, distribution as well as forms completion. DocHub is also offering a highly popular integration with Google Workspace which allow users to import, export, modify, and sign documents directly from Google apps. Launched in 2014, DocHub has...
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Made in Switzerland, the land of watches, banks, and clean design, Smallpdf is an award-winning company that offers a suite of clever document management tools. Founded in 2013, Smallpdf provides a simple, secure, and reliable answer to heavy, awkward PDF software. By removing unnecessary features a...
Xodo PDF.Online
pdf.online
PDF Online gives you free, secure & accurate tools to work with PDFs. Drop in your files to merge, convert, edit, compress PDFs & much more - completely free!
PDF Candy
pdfcandy.com
Convert to PDF and back files of 20+ formats. Moreover, PDF Candy offers 47 online tools to process PDF: edit, split, merge, compress and much more.
Sejda
sejda.com
Sejda helps with your PDF tasks. Quick and simple online service, no installation required! Split, merge or convert PDF to images, alternate mix or split scans and many other.
LightPDF
lightpdf.com
LightPDF is a multi-platform PDF program which provides many practical PDF tools for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS users. LightPDF is dedicated to making PDF easy and helping people work with PDF anytime anywhere. It now provides web app for all systems, Windows, Android and iOS versions, which in...
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud provides tools for securely managing and sending PDF documents, as well as PDF forms. With Foxit Cloud, there are several features that make PDF document handling much more convenient, and safe.
PDFBEAR
pdfbear.com
100% Free online platform that converts, edits and transforms PDF files. We make sure that you have the right conversion tool at your disposal.
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a global SaaS leader in PDF software, document management and electronic signatures. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflows, highly secure eSigning and identity verification capabilities. Its industry-leading business intelligence and analytics product ...
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is cloud-based pdf editing & document workflow software founded in 2014 and headquartered in New Zealand. Operating globally with more than 80 million users worldwide, there's a Lumin user located in almost every continent in the world - including Antarctica! Lumin offers seamless integration ...
PDF Agile
pdfagile.com
PDF Agile is a full-featured PDF editor and converter with a powerful full-text OCR engine. Key features: Edit PDF: Update PDF documents by modifying text, font, font size, line spacing, layout, pages, and columns, and add multimedia. Convert from/to PDF: Convert PDF from and to Word, Excel, PowerPo...
DeftPDF
deftpdf.com
All-in-one free online PDF editor and converter which does not need installations or subscriptions. This PDF online software is a comprehensive tool that is unlimited to use and can be downloaded as a chrome extension. It offers free tools such as PDF editor, PDF converter, split, merge, fill and si...
Hipdf
hipdf.com
Wondershare HiPDF is an AI-powered online PDF solution that offers a wide range of features such as chatting with PDF, AI reading, editing, converting, and managing PDF documents. With its user-friendly interface and free plan, HiPDF allows users to easily summarize, explain, rewrite, merge, split, ...
PDF.co
pdf.co
A low code and REST API for PDF conversion, editing, extraction, automation and more. PDF.co API can be integrated with numerous online platforms, like Zapier, Make, Airtable, and more. Automate document workflows and save hundreds of work hours.
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is a cutting-edge online PDF editor. Our interactive interface makes it easier for users to utilize the different tools and features available, therefore increasing efficiency and chopping off time. With our secure gateways, users can enjoy the peace of mind that their documents are safe and...
CraftMyPDF
craftmypdf.com
Auto-Generate PDF documents and images from reusable templates with a drop-and-drop editor. We seamlessly integrate with Zapier, Integromat and REST API.
Macro
macro.com
Macro is an all-in-one document workspace for professionals who want to fly through their work. Powered by AI, Macro's simple and modern interface provides a word processor, PDF editor, comparison tools, automation tools, AI-assisted writing and reviewing, and more.
FoxyUtils
foxyutils.com
FoxyUtils uses a proprietary library and gives back to the environment by planting a tree for every 5,000 conversions on its site.
Redactable
redactable.com
Redactable is a cloud-based document redaction tool that helps organizations efficiently and securely remove sensitive information from PDF documents and other file types. This AI-powered solution streamlines the redaction process, offering significant time savings and enhanced data protection compa...