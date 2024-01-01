PDCflow
Website: pdcflow.com
PDCflow provides payment communication software so businesses can collect payments, get esignatures, and deliver documents securely through the channels their consumers prefer—online payment portals, sms/text, and email. Our patented Flow Technology allows organizations to create custom workflows, from simple to complex, so their staff can drive business forward in a couple of clicks and their consumers can easily review and complete the requested transactions. Get started today by using our online PDCflow Platform or integrate with our developer-friendly APIs to add payment and communication workflows directly into your existing system.
