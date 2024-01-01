Top PayJunction Alternatives
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction si...
Venmo
venmo.com
Pay. Get paid. Shop. Share. Venmo is a digital wallet that makes money easier for everyone from students to small businesses. More than 60 million people use the Venmo app for fast, safe, social payments.
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Skrill
skrill.com
Make fast and secure payments and international money transfers. From betting and trading to shopping and gaming, Skrill makes managing your money simple.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
Voted No. 1 Client Management Software for Small Businesses. Secure clients faster with our all-in-one project, invoicing & payments management tool. Free 7 day trial.
Karbon
karbonhq.com
Karbon is a Practice Management platform for accounting firms. It provides a truly collaborative platform to manage workflows, communicate with teams and deliver exceptional client work. By combining email, discussions, tasks and powerful workflows, Karbon aligns your team with a single place to com...
Razorpay
razorpay.com
Online payment gateway for India with the best in class API, integration procedure, robust security and powerful dashboard
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Neteller
neteller.com
Sign up for a free NETELLER account for a faster, safer way to send and receive money online. Discover our award-winning eWallet today.
Airwallex
airwallex.com
Airwallex's cloud-native platform has been engineered to take the friction out of your global payments and financial operations. Whether you're a global business looking to save time and money as you scale, or a forward-thinking enterprise that's ready to build your own financial products, Airwallex...
Melio
meliopayments.com
Melio is a free vendor/bill payment tool that maximizes cash flow and minimizes busywork. Pay vendor bills using bank transfer or debit card for free even if they only accept checks! You can also use your credit card where cards are not accepted to hold onto your cash longer and earn card rewards! A...
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
Paystack
paystack.com
Modern online and offline payments for Africa. Paystack helps businesses in Africa get paid by anyone, anywhere in the world.
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie removes barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms in e-commerce. We do this by offering convenient and reliable online payments. Mollie offers various payment methods which can be easily integrated with an API or a plugin to all imrportant webshops. Mollie accepts all maj...
Xendit
xendit.co
Accept and send payments easily. Xendit is a leading payment gateway for Indonesia, the Philippines and Southeast Asia. With a single integration, enable your business to accept payments in Indonesia and the Philippines. Credit and debit cards, e-Wallets, bank transfer and more.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
PaySimple
paysimple.com
Businesses come to PaySimple with a simple, but important need – a better way to accept payments. Developed for the unique needs of service-based businesses, PaySimple delivers flexible payment and billing solutions that are preferred by over 20,000 businesses each day. Unlike our competitors, PaySi...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...
Fiskl
fiskl.com
Discover Fiskl: The All-In-One AI-Powered Finance Management and Accounting App for Small Businesses Managing your small business finances doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming. Fiskl makes it easy with a comprehensive suite of accounting, invoicing, reporting, and financial tools tailored f...
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other ch...
Veem
veem.com
Veem is a San Francisco-based online global payments platform founded in 2014 by Marwan Forzley and Aldo Carrascoso. It was formerly known as Align Commerce, changing its name to Veem on 8 March 2017. The company services 100 countries and 70 currencies including USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY, and AU...
Poynt
poynt.com
Poynt by GoDaddy: Your all-in-one Omnicommerce payment solution. Poynt is a platform for connected commerce, including hardware, software & apps, empowering merchants with the technology to transform their business.
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla, Inc. is a fintech company powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla’s robust platform, low-code API and partnership ecosystem simplify the complex process of integrating with the various payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Integ...
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong is a FinTech unicorn innovating the payment services space for cross-border eCommerce sellers around the world. Leveraging our global footprint, our mission is to empower our customers to sell anywhere across the globe. We are committed to bringing best-in-class services to our customers an...