Payfirma is an award-winning payments company that helps businesses accept credit and debit cards online, in-stores, and on mobile devices. Over 8,000 businesses across North America use Payfirma’s payment tools to get paid easily and keep all transaction data in one simple place. When businesses use data to make decisions about customers, products, and employees, they run smarter, more successful companies.

Website: payfirma.com

