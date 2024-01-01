Passio AI provides a Visual AI-as-a-Service platform targeting enterprise businesses. The platform offers easy-to-integrate SDKs, enabling companies to utilize AI capabilities in various areas including health, fitness, home businesses, and more. Among the offerings, Passio AI has developed a Nutrition AI tool that delivers AI nutrition tracking experiences for mobile apps, along with access to a nutrition database. The platform also provides Remodel AI and VR Showorm, tools that allow users to visualize and purchase home remodeling products. The Mobile AI tool integrated into apps, aims to enhance sales and user experiences with computer vision. Passio AI also offers 'MindsEye', a free AI recognition tool that leverages a device's camera to recognize objects. The modular nature of Passio's offerings allows for easy integration and deployment in apps. The platform further emphasizes data-driven decision making, helping businesses boost customer engagement, streamline purchase process, and grow revenue. Additionally, they provide real-time, on-device computer vision and AI-driven user experiences to transform mobile applications. Passio has partnered with multiple companies, to extend these AI functionalities into their products.

Website: passio.ai

