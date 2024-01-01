PaperRater is an online tool designed to proofread and rate written works such as essays and papers. This tool focuses on detecting and correcting grammar and spelling errors within the text as well as checking for plagiarism. Furthermore, it provides a rating system for the quality of writing. In addition to these core features, PaperRater offers a variety of supportive resources on grammar, writing, and spelling. This tool's extensive detection capabilities and additional resources make it a comprehensive solution for writers seeking to enhance the precision and originality of their work, while also providing useful feedback on their writing quality. PaperRater uses advanced cookies and other tracking technologies to understand user interactions with the tool and to deliver content and ads relevant to the user's interests. Despite its advertising partnerships, PaperRater respects the users' data privacy and offers various choices on data usage and consent.

Website: paperrater.com

