Employee progression is often opaque, unstructured, uninformed, and subjective. As a result, many employees get overlooked, feel stuck, become disengaged, and eventually leave. Pando believes that structured, transparent and actionable career ladders drive equity, empower teams and create purpose for all employees. Pando is here to help everyone have a meaningful impact and grow along the way! Pando is the first employee progression platform combining competency-based feedback, assessments and goals to continually track and measure an employee's growth to the next level.

Website: pando.com

