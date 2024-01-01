Palla
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: palla.app
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Palla on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Palla enables instant P2P payments from the US to other countries, a $65BN a year market. Sending and receiving remittances today is slow, time consuming and inconvenient for all parties, as it's a mostly cash based process. With Palla, senders in the US can do it in a few taps of their phone and receivers get their money in seconds.
Website: palla.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Palla. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.