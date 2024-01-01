Palla enables instant P2P payments from the US to other countries, a $65BN a year market. Sending and receiving remittances today is slow, time consuming and inconvenient for all parties, as it's a mostly cash based process. With Palla, senders in the US can do it in a few taps of their phone and receivers get their money in seconds.

Website: palla.app

