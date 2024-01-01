Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for PaletteHQ on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Commission plans that inspire your team. Get real time visibility on commission accruals and payouts. Save time and reduce errors. Trigger payouts based on your rules.

Website: palettehq.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PaletteHQ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.