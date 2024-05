PageBot is a GPT-powered chatbot that offers a range of features to enhance customer service on your website. Some of its key features include: 1. Engaging, Instant and pleasant conversations: PageBot provides instant responses to customer questions based on your website's content and any additional data you provide 2. Dynamic data retrieval: It can retrieve information from your existing knowledge-base. It supports most document types: PDF, PPTX, DOCX, Webpages, and even API calls to your backend. 3. Free plan: PageBot offers a free plan that includes 50 messages per month at no cost, making it accessible for small businesses. 4. Customizable appearance: You can customize the look and feel of PageBot using CSS overrides, ensuring it aligns with your website's design. 5. Multilingual support: PageBot supports conversations in 130+ languages, enabling you to cater to a global audience. 6. Tiny footprint: With less than 20kb of JavaScript, PageBot has a minimal impact on your webpage's loading speed. 7. Usage-based billing: PageBot offers a pricing model based on usage, allowing you to pay only for the messages you use beyond the free plan. This is For You If: 1. You want to spend more time on your products over handling customer service 2. You want to provide your visitors instant responses to their questions 3. You want to reduce support tickets on trivial questions.

Website: thepagebot.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PageBot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.