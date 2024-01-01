OvationCXM is the first Customer Experience Management (CXM) company helping businesses and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences by unlocking siloed information to expand visibility, collaboration and communication across an organization's entire ecosystem. In real-time. Before customers become frustrated and leave. And without changing legacy systems or requiring a single line of code. OvationCXM's platform, CXMEngine, includes pre-built connectors to the world's most popular technologies, breaking down silos between disconnected systems so companies can manage the entire customer journey, from beginning to end. The platform's Journeys solution empowers enterprises to design and adjust journeys on the fly, in the moments that matter to help customers reach their destination. Whether touchpoints happen within the organization or externally with third-party partners. Smart add-ons, like our intelligent, just-in-time Knowledge delivery and cross-channel communication are displayed in a single pane of glass, eliminating the need to toggle between systems. Customer-obsessed enterprises, from financial services to healthcare to technology providers choose Ovation's CXMEngine to design and manage unlimited, personalized customer experiences at a massive scale. OvationCXM published The Financial Services CXM Impact Report, which surveyed 4,000+ business banking customers about their experience with their financial institution and learned that 3 of 4 businesses have abandoned onboarding a new product/service due to frustrations, including too many people and companies involved in their journey, and lack of information and instructions. The full report can be downloaded at OvationCXM.com. OvationCXM's headquarters is in Tiburon, California, with a nationwide remote workforce. Learn more about how you can own the journey, guide the experience. and unleash the benefits of providing a seamless end-to-end customer journey at Ovationcxm.com.

Website: ovationcxm.com

