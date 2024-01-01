Top Orion Alternatives

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.

Voxer

Voxer

voxer.com

Voxer is a San Francisco based mobile app development company best known for its free Voxer Walkie Talkie app for smartphones. Founded by Tom Katis and Matt Ranney, Voxer Walkie Talkie is both a live "push-to-talk" system and a voice messaging system. Messages on Voxer are delivered live as they’re...

Zello

Zello

zello.com

Zello is the leading push-to-talk voice messaging app for teams and businesses worldwide, turning iOS, Android, and Windows devices into walkie-talkies that also record messages, track location, and send emergency alerts. Account administrators add, remove, and group together teams through a central...

Yac

Yac

yac.com

Yac is a quick and easy way to collaborate asynchronously with your team on your own time. Replace whole meetings and share information faster with a single voice note or a screenshare rich in context and reclaim your day.

