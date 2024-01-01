东方日报 Malaysia

In the eyes of the Malaysian Chinese community, Oriental Daily is a Chinese daily that dares to report the truth, is independent and neutral, and is a true mouthpiece of the people that allows the public to see the truth about news events. "Oriental Daily" was founded on September 29, 2002. Its head office is located in Kuala Lumpur, the capital. It is positioned as a high-quality newspaper for the middle and upper class, focusing on conveying knowledge and promoting social progress. With the spirit of daring to pioneer new trends, Oriental Daily became the first Chinese daily newspaper in Malaysia to be published in a compact-size format on July 1, 2007.

Website: orientaldaily.com.my

