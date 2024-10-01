Top Organimi Alternatives
Microsoft Visio
microsoft.com
Microsoft Visio ( VIZ-ee-oh) (formerly Microsoft Office Visio) is a diagramming and vector graphics application and is part of the Microsoft Office family. The product was first introduced in 1992, made by the Shapeware Corporation. It was acquired by Microsoft in 2000.
Lucid
lucid.app
The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is a complete platform for teams who want to collaborate visually, no matter where they are or how they work. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. Us...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform. It enables teams go from ideation to planning and execution in the same visual space. Visually add ideas to various frameworks, map processes, flows or entire organizations, create technical architecture documents, the possibilities are endless with 10,00...
SmartDraw
smartdraw.com
SmartDraw is a unified visual app that combines diagramming, whiteboarding, and data visualization into one enterprise-friendly solution. PLAN, EXECUTE AND REVIEW AS A TEAM IN REAL-TIME Collaborate with your team on a seamless workspace that lets you combine free-form brainstorming with other visual...
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital h...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to ...
Pingboard
pingboard.com
Pingboard is a subscription software platform that provides solutions for employee connection to companies that have a workforce that is primarily remote or distributed across multiple locations. Pingboard’s features help departments comprised of Human Resources, Operations, Internal Communications,...
TallyFox
tallyfox.com
TallyFox's Tallium knowledge management solution organizes content to find information quickly. Our proprietary algorithm SmartMatchPro suggests relevant experts and content to each person in real time based on their expertise, interests and actions. Highly configurable, Tallium is well suited for a...
The Org
theorg.com
Build a better organization with a public org chart. Celebrate your colleagues, attract better talent, and get more exposure.
TeamOhana
teamohana.com
TeamOhana is a strategic headcount management platform that helps growing companies track headcount spend, collaborate on hiring plans, and forecast burn in real time. Most growing companies today plan and manage headcount in disconnected spreadsheets. The process relies on hours of meetings, emails...
Names & Faces
namesandfaces.com
Names & Faces makes it easy for you to transform your employee data into a world class visual employee directory and org chart in minutes that help everyone from the CEO to the new joiner recognise team members and understand where they fit in.
GlassFrog
glassfrog.com
GlassFrog, a cutting-edge web-based software suite, revolutionizes agility and organizational clarity. It's not just another tool, but a glimpse into the future of work. Experience the power of agile software, meticulously crafted for the contemporary era of people, project, and meeting management. ...
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Let people who share the same goals collaborate together. Streamline your processes across the company, or ditch the organisational chart. Not everything can be planned so allow yourself to adapt to the situation on the fly and still collaborate together.
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere. Build a culture of genuine connection with GoProfiles. We combined the best parts of employee directories and peer recognition to build a totally new kind of people platform.
Agentnoon
agentnoon.com
Org design and workforce planning platform to drive organizational performance. Enable strategic decision making using a fast, easy, and interactive org design, workforce planning, and dynamic people analytics tool.
Knoetic
knoetic.com
Get a holistic view of what matters to your people by uncovering insights across DEI, Attrition, Recruiting, Compensation, and more.
Chartloop
chartloop.com
Chartloop provides leading teams with key organizational intelligence to power their sales, recruitment & business strategy. Chartloop automatically generates org charts to power account mapping.
OneDirectory
onedirectory.com
OneDirectory is an employee directory company that build tools to help companies improve the efficiency of their digital workplaces. Our modern employee directory platform, helps employees find, connect and engage with their coworkers boosting collaboration and productivity. OneDirectory brings fast...