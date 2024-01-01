Optily

Optily

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: optily.co

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Optily on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Optily is a platform that specializes in optimizing and converting images for Webflow-powered websites. Some key highlights about Optily include: * Automated Image Optimization: Optily connects directly with a user's Webflow site and automatically compresses and optimizes images within the Webflow CMS, reducing file sizes by up to 80% without quality loss. * WebP Conversion: Optily can automatically convert JPG and PNG images to the WebP format, which is a more efficient modern image format that provides further file size reductions. * Advanced Field Support: Optily can optimize images across various Webflow CMS fields, including image fields, gallery fields, rich text fields, and ecommerce product images. * Seamless Integration: The platform integrates directly with Webflow through authentication, allowing users to manage image optimization directly from their Webflow dashboard. * Backup and Restore: Optily provides the ability to back up images before optimization and restore them if needed, ensuring designers and developers maintain full control. * Trusted by 3,500+ Businesses: According to the website, Optily is used by over 3,500 Webflow businesses to optimize their website images and improve performance. The platform offers a paid subscription model starting at $29.99 per month for 1,000 image credits, making it accessible for both individual creators and agencies working with Webflow sites. Optily positions itself as a dedicated Webflow image optimization solution, helping users unlock the full potential of their Webflow websites through faster load times and enhanced user experience.

Website: optily.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Optily. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pixie

Pixie

trypixie.io

Online Image Converter

Online Image Converter

onlineimageconverter.in

TinyPNG

TinyPNG

tinypng.com

Img.Upscaler

Img.Upscaler

imgupscaler.com

Semflow

Semflow

semflow.com

SupaRes

SupaRes

supares.com

Images Upload

Images Upload

imagesupload.xyz

Webflow

Webflow

webflow.com

Dapta

Dapta

dapta.ai

Blitline

Blitline

blitline.com

No Code Flow

No Code Flow

nocodeflow.net

TinyJPG

TinyJPG

tinyjpg.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy