Top Opti Signs Alternatives
Verkada
verkada.com
Verkada is the largest cloud-based B2B physical security platform company in the world. Only Verkada offers six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — integrated with a single cloud-based software platform. Designed with simpl...
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, f...
Autonix
autonix.io
Autonix is a Trackable Dynamic QR Code Generator frontend with a visitor management solution backend. We enable businesses to collect and view visit activity with a powerful dashboard reporting on important KPIs. Our visitor check-in options via QR Code, Kiosk, or unique web URL lets visitors have c...
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is the only fully integrated solution that brings together everything you need to manage and optimize your workplace, from desk and room booking to delivery management and unified occupancy analytics. Envoy has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the onsite experience, ...
Kisi
getkisi.com
www.getkisi.com Kisi is the industry-leading physical security system for modern facilities. Arming your team members with a keyless entry system does more than eliminate keys—it builds a vibrant office culture. Our simple web dashboard and easy-to-use app save administrators and employees time, res...
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. ...
Securly
securly.com
True cloud. All devices. Keep your students safe on all devices with Securly’s signature cloud-based web filter. Get full visibility into online activity, download or email reports, and receive notifications for flagged content with the most sophisticated AI engine in student safety.
deskbird
deskbird.com
deskbird is the workplace management app that puts employees first. The platform provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, allowing users to easily check the office's occupancy and adjust their schedule accordingly. With just 2 clicks, you can book a desk on a mobile, desktop, Slack or MS Team...
The Receptionist
thereceptionist.com
The Receptionist for iPad is designed to help calm visitor chaos in your front office. Our system handles tasks like guest check-in and notifications, visitor information storage, and badge printing so you can focus on making more meaningful connections with your visitors. With The Receptionist for ...
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a global software vendor with eight years of experience helping thousands of companies simplify flexible and hybrid workplace management. We help companies transition from traditional office environments to hybrid ones with an easy-to-set-up and use fully integrated solutions and analyt...
WaitWell
waitwell.ca
WaitWell is a queuing and booking platform designed for busy service locations, ensuring visitors arrive at the right place, at the right time, and fully prepared for their service. Our primary use cases include: - Queue Management: Replace physical lineups with a convenient virtual queue. Visitors ...
Teamgo
teamgo.co
We have been using Teamgo for 15 months now and have found it invaluable in assisting with our visitor management." - S. Morris - Landmark Teamgo will change the way you think about visitor management. Impress guests with an easy to use touch screen visitor sign in solution that looks professional, ...
Nibol
nibol.com
Nibol is an easy-to-use app that combines an office management system with bookable workspaces. It gives employees the freedom to work from anywhere, whether that's the company's office, their home or a co-working space.
Eden Workplace
eden.io
Eden is a comprehensive SaaS platform built to help Workplace, People Operations, and IT teams work wonders. Eden offers user-friendly workplace experience tools designed with the employee experience and new world of work in mind. The product suite includes Desk Booking, Visitor Management, Internal...
Zynq
zynq.io
An all-in-one platform that helps offices, and it's people, use, manage and optimize their space. Zynq is empowering companies worldwide to embrace hybrid work through smart desk and room bookings, visitor management, health and vaccine screeners, collaboration tools and much more. Wraparound Enterp...
Joan
getjoan.com
Joan is a comprehensive workplace management system designed to optimize workspace utilization, enhance employee productivity, and streamline various aspects of office administration. Why Joan: - Comprehensive solutions: Manage rooms, desks, assets, and visitors with ease. - Effortless installation:...
Qminder
qminder.com
20% off Qminder for all Qless clients! >>> Qminder empowers your organization to deliver exceptional waiting experiences and allows managers to improve service quality. We simplify customer service flows with solutions that are user-friendly for both your staff and visitors. Provide self-check-in or...
Matrix Booking
matrixbooking.com
Matrix Booking Ltd supports organisations to effectively manage and unlock the potential of their hot desks, meeting rooms and other bookable resources. Matrix Booking's office booking system provides world-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) resource booking and workplace collaboration software. I...
UrSpayce
urspayce.com
UrSpayce is a Cloud-based Integrated Workplace Management Software that helps businesses manage workplaces and Hybrid Workforces. It simplifies the life of Employees, Visitors, and Vendors through technology that drives end-to-end operations. UrSpayce is transforming today's workplaces with tomorrow...
Dibsido
dibsido.com
App for the daily running of your office. Manage your office and book desks, company cars, and parking spots in an easy-to-use app.
Archie
archieapp.co
Archie powers thousands of modern offices and shared workspaces worldwide, offering an integrated solution that includes meeting room and desk booking, visitor management, workspace analytics, and coworking software. A modern UI, powerful admin features, and an unparalleled user experience set Archi...
Nexudus
nexudus.com
Nexudus is the leading white-label platform built to help you manage and promote flexible working and coworking spaces, grow your client network and build a professional community around your space. Nexudus automates most of the tasks involved in managing flexible workspaces, saving time for you and...
Tactic
gettactic.com
Tactic is the #1 rated hybrid workplace management platform for one simple reason–our customers love us. Used by customers like Microsoft, United Nations, Grammarly, and Northwestern University, Tactic makes a trip to the office a delight. With integrations to Google, Microsoft 365, Slack, and Zoom,...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
Appspace
appspace.com
Create an exceptional, collaborative workplace experience with the simple communication and space management tools your team needs to stay connected, whether they're at work, at home, or on the go. Appspace offers global solutions and support to thousands of customers that trust us to help them comm...
Raydiant
raydiant.com
Our plug-and-play hardware and cloud-based, intuitive enterprise-ready platform interface (with a marketplace of over 100 apps) can be accessed from anywhere, with secure software that boasts 99.9% uptime and protection from cybersecurity risks. Control and manage the content that plays on your scre...
Happy Visitor
happy-visitor.com
Simplify visitor check-in and check-out process with our Best Visitor Management System. Track and manage visitors, couriers, registers, materials, work permit, consumables, seat booking, delivery vehicles and employee outpass movement.
Swiftlane
swiftlane.com
Swiftlane cloud-based access control for multifamily residential, offices, and commercial buildings. Video intercom, mobile and face access, key card access.
Gfacility
gfacility.com
Based in Belgium, Gfacility aims to help companies of all sizes and locations reach their business potential by creating a simple, tech-savvy facility management system. Our solution is an all-in-one platform that integrates a wide range of functionalities and optimizes all business processes. We, a...
Visitdesk
visitdesk.io
Visitdesk is a smart visitor management system, it helps to give blissful experience in handling Visitor data.