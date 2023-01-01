WebCatalog

OptCulture

OptCulture

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: optculture.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for OptCulture on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.

Categories:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

Website: optculture.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OptCulture. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

Ambassador

Ambassador

getambassador.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

LoyaltyZen

LoyaltyZen

loyaltyzen.com

LoyaltyPlant

LoyaltyPlant

loyaltyplant.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.