Enhance your experience with the desktop app for OptCulture on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and behavioural insight coupled with the ability to execute loyalty programs, multi-channel marketing campaigns and promotions, aiming return visits and repeat sales.

Categories :

Website: optculture.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OptCulture. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.