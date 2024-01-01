Top OpSense Alternatives
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud is a comprehensive retail technology platform designed to support chain stores and brands. The platform provides a suite of core and extension applications to help businesses automate and streamline various aspects of their operations. The core apps offered by Kabob include: * Di...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...